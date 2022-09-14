Students from the Archaeology Department at the University of Sheffield have been excavating the site of a group of cottages once located alongside Bishops' House in Meersbrook Park.

It is thought to date back to around 1620 and the students will be teaching Bishops' House volunteers archaeological skills as they gain valuable experience themselves.

Tour of dig site.

Nick Roscoe, Chair of Friends of Bishops' House, said: “Over the eleven years we have been managing Bishops' House opening we have gained some important insights thanks to the Archaeology Department.

"They are a force for good amongst heritage groups in our region and the best advert I can think of for Sheffield University engaging with the local community.

"Lots of groups like us have learnt so much about their sites through the work of the department."

Ken Dash, the friends' resident archaeologist and local historian, said: “The original function of the cottages was not entirely clear.

Rediscovered stairs

"Judging by advice we have had of dates for the cottages based on photographs, it's possible they were built by Captain William Blythe III, possibly to be used by staff working in the house or on the estate, which at the time was an arable farm.

"Hopefully we might gain some clues about the role of the cottages once the excavation is underway."

Members of the public are welcome to come and have a look and chat with the House volunteers and students.

The Friends of Bishops’ House are asking members of the public for any old photographs of the site that might be in family collections to come forward.

Rediscovered wall on dig site Meersbrook Park

Nick added; “We always welcome seeing old photos of Bishops' House and are particularly interested in any photos that show the surrounding out buildings, including the cottages and also large and ancient barns – which according to Victorian writers had huge 'cruck' frames.

"We know the barns survived until the early 20th century but have not seen one photograph of them.

"The oldest photo we know of was taken by Theophilus Smith and was published approx 1865.

"Apart from that, there are a few Victorian and Edwardian-era postcards that are fascinating, but tend to always be from the same position."

Cellar Head of old cottage

To submit photographs email the Friends of Bishops' House at [email protected] or to leave a message on 0114 258 8610.