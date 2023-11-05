News you can trust since 1887
21 nostalgic photos show Sheffield clubs over the decades, from Roxy's and Josie's to Gatecrasher and Leadmill

No matter when you came of age, it has always been possible to find a fun Sheffield nightclub to let loose in.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 26th Nov 2022, 19:21 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 11:31 GMT

In the 1970s, Sheffielders flocked to Fiesta on Arundel Gate, to Bailey’s on Bank Street or Tiffany’s on London Road.

Then in the 1980s, those looking to bust a move also had a number of fantastic venues to choose from including: Romeo’s and Juliet’s on Bank Street and Turn Ups in Nether Edge.

Clubbing culture was a defining part of the 1990s, and among the nightspots favoured by people in Sheffield was the Music Factory on London Road, Club Uropa - also known as Berlins - and Gatecrasher.

The Leadmill and Bed were the places to be for those out on the town in the 2000s.

Scroll through our retro photo gallery of Sheffield clubbers, and see if you spot anyone you recognise.

Clubbing fashion continues to change

Clubbing fashion continues to change Photo: JP

Bailey's was the height of 1970s style. It would later become Romeo and Juliet's

Bailey's was the height of 1970s style. It would later become Romeo and Juliet's Photo: JP

Affectionately known as Josie's, the club in Barker's Pool was an 80s favourite

Affectionately known as Josie's, the club in Barker's Pool was an 80s favourite Photo: JP

Dancers at Gatecrasher in 2000

Dancers at Gatecrasher in 2000 Photo: JP

