Sheffield museum visitors get behind-the-scenes view of Kelham Island collection

The hour-long tour gave groups the rare chance to visit the collection stores at Kelham Island Museum, which specialises in preserving the city’s amazing industrial heritage. They were able to get a little bit closer to the fascinating objects that aren’t currently on display.

The tours gave visitors the chance to learn more about the industrial collection and find out how staff look after the objects in their care.

The idea behind Heritage Open Days is to encourage venues that aren’t normally open to visitors to let people through the doors, and to enable those that are open to the public to present something unusual that isn’t normally available. This year’s event had a food theme.

All work and no play - member of museum staff Brooke Hayes at a Heritage Open Day behind-the-scenes tour at Kelham Island Museum

Heritage Open Days runs until this Sunday, September 19. To find out more, go to www.heritageopendays.org.uk

Kelham Island's Jess Shipton at a Heritage Open Day behind-the-scenes tour at Kelham Isand Museum

Collections officer Louise Bowmar speaks to visitors at a Heritage Open Day behind-the-scenes tour at Kelham Isand Museum