We live in a globalised world. International trademarks and mass produced products dominate our high streets.
But despite so much being the same where ever you go across the world, there are many things that you will only ever find in Sheffield. Whether that be the city’s own unique food and drink, arts or heritage items, this is the place to come to see it or taste it.
We’ve put together a gallery of 10 of the great things that are pretty much unique to our city. What would you have included?
2. River Don Engine
Described as the most powerful working steam engine in Europe, the River Don Engine, at Kelham Island Museum is a massive 425 ton engine which shakes the floor at the well-known venue, and was used in the 20th century for rolling steel for armour plate.
3. Henderson's Relish
Henderson's Relish has been manufactured in Sheffield for generations, and is used in food in a similar way to Worcester sauce. Hendersons has the advantage of being suitable for vegetarians. Picture Scott Merrylees
4. Pete McKee murals
Sheffield artist Pete McKee is pictured working on on 'Muriel' a mural on the side of the Art House on Carver Street. Iconic Sheffield artist Pete's work is on walls all across the city. Picture Scott Merrylees
