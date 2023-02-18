News you can trust since 1887
10 things you'll only find in Sheffield including Women of Steel statue and Moonshine beer

We live in a globalised world. International trademarks and mass produced products dominate our high streets.

By David Kessen
1 minute ago

But despite so much being the same where ever you go across the world, there are many things that you will only ever find in Sheffield. Whether that be the city’s own unique food and drink, arts or heritage items, this is the place to come to see it or taste it.

We’ve put together a gallery of 10 of the great things that are pretty much unique to our city. What would you have included?

1. Unique to Sheffield

We've compiled a list of 10 things you'll only find right here in Sheffield

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. River Don Engine

Described as the most powerful working steam engine in Europe, the River Don Engine, at Kelham Island Museum is a massive 425 ton engine which shakes the floor at the well-known venue, and was used in the 20th century for rolling steel for armour plate.

Photo: Steve Ellis

3. Henderson's Relish

Henderson's Relish has been manufactured in Sheffield for generations, and is used in food in a similar way to Worcester sauce. Hendersons has the advantage of being suitable for vegetarians. Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4. Pete McKee murals

Sheffield artist Pete McKee is pictured working on on 'Muriel' a mural on the side of the Art House on Carver Street. Iconic Sheffield artist Pete's work is on walls all across the city. Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Sheffield