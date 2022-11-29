Exploring Sheffield’s rich food heritage

Bassett’s

The sector has long provided thousands of jobs for local workers over the decades and produced household name brands spanning Trebor Bassett to Thorntons.

The brand new project is set to explore the roots of major names of the past and present which includes Hendersons, Batchelors, Simpkins and many others.

Dungworth Bradfield Heritage Group have been awarded a £46,920 grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to promote the heritage of food industries from Sheffield.

The project will have a special emphasis on the stories of the workers and the social interaction of communities that grew up around factories as far back as Victorian times.

Melanie Smart, Chair of the Dungworth Bradfield Heritage Group said: “We’re delighted that we’ve received this support thanks to National Lottery players.

The heritage around food and those who worked in those industries is perhaps one of those lesser-known pieces of history that is associated with Sheffield.

Some have been mentioned in other research but we believe that this is the first time a project to record the industries has been brought together.

It’s great to know that we are a step closer to recording it for future generations and our community”

The project will pay special attention to historic communities that have been left in need of support after the businesses relocated or shut down leaving unemployment and social isolation

A team of volunteers will be recruited to record the stories of older members of communities – especially the last remaining ones that were employed by the likes of Batchelors which closed in the mid-1980s. Simpkins travel sweets celebrate their 100th anniversary this year – this milestone will play a key role in the project.

Writing workshops and activities based around food will culminate in the creation of a book.