The best museums and galleries in Sheffield and South Yorkshire and what makes them great to visit

Sheffield

Weston Park Museum

The museum currently has several exhibitions including one featuring the Peregrine Falcon and one exploring Sheffield in the 1950s.

Weston Park Museum, Sheffield.

Weston Park is Sheffield’s largest museum and it is housed in a Grade II listed building.

There is an onsite cafe named Ambulo which has indoor and outside seating.

The museum is open Tuesday to Friday 10am to 4pm, Saturdays from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

Address: Weston Park Museum, Western Bank, Sheffield, S10 2TP

Cusworth Hall and Museum, Doncaster.

Millennium Gallery

There is free entry to this art focused venue that opened in 2001.

The gallery has two permanent exhibitions and features works of art from local and international artists on a regular basis.

Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm, Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

Cannon Hall Museum, Barnsley.

Address: Millennium Gallery, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, S1 2PP

Graves Gallery

The art gallery is located above the Central Library in Sheffield City Centre.

This summer the gallery has an exhibition named ‘Framed in Friendship’ which includes drawings, paintings and letters.

Opening times: Tuesday to Wednesday from 11am to 4pm, Wednesday from 1pm to 6pm, Thursday to Saturday from 11am to 4pm.

Address: Graves Gallery, Surrey Street, Sheffield, S1 1XZ

Kelham Island Museum

This museum opened in 1982 and stands on a man made island that is over 900 years old.

It is filled with interactive galleries that focus on Sheffield during the Industrial Revolution.

Opening times: Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, Saturday from 10am to 4pm, Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

Address: Alma Street, Sheffield, S3 8SA

Abbeydale industrial Hamlet

Visitors to this museum can take a look back at the history of the agricultural era.

It contains farming tools from the 18th century and a steam engine.

The site will soon be opening a brand new cafe and learning centre.

Opening hours: Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm, Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

Address: Abbeydale Road Street, Beauchief, Sheffield, S7 2QW

Shepherds Wheel Workshop

The museum dates back all the way to the 1500s and gives visitors the chance to go back in time.

The workshop is free to visit and has a restored water wheel and ancient tools that guests can explore.

Opening times: Saturday, Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Address: Hangingwater Road, Sheffield, S11 2YE

National Emergency Services Museum

There are over 40 vehicles on display over three floors in this museum.

The history of the police and fire service is told in the exhibits - there are artefacts that date back to 1900.

Opening times: Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Address: Old Fire Station, W Bar, Sheffield, S3 8PT

Doncaster

Danum Gallery, Library and Museum

This brand new museum opened in 2021 and has a strong focus on rail heritage.

There is a large exhibition which explores the town's history with nods to mining and local landmarks.

Opening hours: Monday, Tuesday from 11am to 5pm, Wednesday from 9.30am to 4.30pm, Thursday from 1pm to 7pm, Friday from 10am to 4pm, Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Address: Chequer Road, Doncaster, DN1 2AE

Cusworth Hall and Museum

The museum is inside the Grade I listed building which was built in the 1740s.

Its exhibitions show history from the 18th century to the present day.

The hall sits on a large park which includes a children’s play area and a large lake.

Opening times: Fridays and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

Address: Cusworth Hall, Cusworth, Doncaster DN5 7TU

Barnsley

Cannon Hall Museum

It is free to visit the historic house which currently contains the De Morgan collection.

The 19th century work has never been on display to the public so it is a special treat to see the ceramics in Barnsley.

Open times: Thursday to Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

Address: Bark House Lane, Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4AT

Rotherham

Clifton Park Museum

This modern museum explores the rich history of Rotherham and its people.

It currently has exhibitions named ‘Children’s Capital of Culture’ and ‘Cabinets of Curiosity’ on show at the hall.

There is a fun park at the hall that has roller coasters, water rides, bumper cars and arcade games.

Opening times: Between April and September the museum is open between Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm, Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Address: Clifton Lane, Rotherham, S65 2AA

Magna Science Adventure Centre

This interactive education centre is well known for its fun science activities - but did you know it also contains a museum?

The centre houses a section all about the heritage of steel.

There are audio tours and visual exhibits that explore the Templeborough steel works which date back to Roman times.

Opening times: Monday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm.