The survery, conducted by WeLoveBrum, saw Sheffield come in fourth place and trailling only London, Belfast and Manchester. According to the survey responses, people in Sheffield have sex 2.38 times per week on average. London came first with people hooking up an average of 2.8 times per week, followed by Belfast at 2.49 and Manchester at 2.44.

The survey also shows Sheffielders get lucky more than the folks up in Leeds (2.12 times per week), which came in eighth place. Responses from across the country revealed Sheffield is above average in volume as well, as the national average is 2.23 times per week, meaning Leeds is below average.

Despite being some of the most sexually active people in the country, getting lucky doesn’t appear very important to people here. Participants were asked how much money they’d need to be given in order to never have sex again, with Sheffielders asking for the third lowest amount of all the cities surveyed.

People in Belfast were asking for the most money, with people asking for more than half a million on average in the Northern Irish capital. Sheffielders asked for nearly £200,000 less than people in Belfast, with the city’s asking price to never have sex again coming in at £345,175 on average.