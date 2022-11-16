Houses for sale Sheffield: Property with gym, games room and extensive views hits the market
Blenheim Park Estates are marketing this “outstanding” six bedroom home, located just a short drive away from Sheffield.
This being such a special property it makes sense the asking price is not publicly available online. On the listing, the property is listed as POA, meaning you can only learn the asking price on application.
In the fabulous property, a broad entrance hall leads directly ahead into the open plan lounge and dining kitchen, or left to three of the six bedrooms, including the master bedroom suite. On the other side of the kitchen, there is a second hall providing access to the gym, a fourth bedroom, a garage and a double garage.
Downstairs to the lower ground floor are the final two bedrooms, as well as a sitting room and games room. The rear of the property faces out over the countryside, with large windows used to let in plenty of daylight and allow residents to take in the expansive view.