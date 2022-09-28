But Petrina, from Crookes, defied the predictions of science – and went on to have two ‘miracle’ babies. She said: “My treatment was expected to leave me infertile, but I went on to have two ‘miracle’ babies.”

Now her children are teenagers – and she has set out to thank the hospital with a funder raised for Weston Park Cancer Charity as she marks the 20th anniversary of her treatment.

When she was diagnosed with cancer aged just 28, Sheffield teacher Petrina Drury was told she would never be able to become a mother. But she went on to have two 'miracle' babies. She is pictured with her husband and children.

Diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Petrina was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma three days before her 29th birthday. She had both chemotherapy and radiotherapy to shrink the tumours.

She said: “The cancer was stage four aggressive and I needed treatment. I did not have the time to freeze eggs for later.

"I was receiving the latest drugs of the time, and a consequence would be that I was most likely going to be left infertile. This was very difficult to digest at the time, but the shock was somewhat put to one side as the priority was staying alive and going ahead ASAP with treatment which was scheduled within days of diagnosis.

“As time passed, I was told I could try for children two years after my treatment, to make sure my body did not harbour any toxins. I received lots of support from the district nurses at the time, they were incredibly supportive and I will be forever grateful for their time and support.

“My body recovered really well and I met recovery milestones earlier than expected. Revealing I was pregnant to my family was such a huge milestone in this journey. It really was a miracle to have a natural pregnancy after such trauma and felt even further blessed to be told our baby was due on Christmas Day! Ianna was delivered safely on Christmas Eve 2005.

‘Beautiful, happy, healthy babies’

"Kavan followed a few years later in March 2009 – both beautiful, happy, healthy babies.

“Taking my children back to Weston Park for my out-patient appointments was really special as everyone involved in my treatment got to share our joy and know they were part of the ‘miracle’ journey. I don’t think we proved anyone wrong, but my body bucking what science predicted was a welcome outcome.”

Now, 20 years after her treatment, Petrina is fit and well. She runs 5km and 10km races. She also plays cricket for Abbeydale Collegiate. She feels it is important to stay healthy after having the NHS treatment

Petrina is still a yearly out-patient at Weston Park, and says she sees the wonderful treatment and care the hospital provides

She now has two teenagers, both at school and doing well, and describes hers as a normal family, with cancer now in the background.

She decided to fundraise for Weston Park again following the pandemic lockdown, and after family bereavements, holding a party at The Psalter Tavern at the weekend.

She said: “It was time to focus on something positive. At 29, I wasn’t sure I would see 30 – I did, with a fundraising party, raising £2,000 for Weston Park. It felt like it was time to do it again. I am acutely aware that not everyone gets 20 years post treatment, hoping for more than 20 more, but without funds, Weston Park cannot do what it does so well.”

Weston Park Hospital fundraiser

“The Psalter Tavern were really welcoming in helping me get the evening underway – they also donated some fantastic raffle prizes to raise more money on the evening.”

She said she had the party to celebrate a fantastic milestone in her journey, to reflect, to thank those who have supported her, and to give back in order to support others.