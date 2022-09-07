The women of the Sheffield Cancer Choir, aged from their 30s to their 80s, have put together 12 naked pictures of themselves for a calendar they hope will raise £20,000 for the hospital, a major regional centre for cancer treatment. Members of the choir are pictured at the church were they rehearse.

But members of a choir which was set up for people who had been treated at Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield have now stripped and got naked to raise money for the NHS service that helped them.

The women of the Sheffield Cancer Choir, aged from their 30s to their 80s, have put together 12 naked pictures of themselves for a calendar they hope will raise £20,000 for the hospital, a major regional centre for cancer treatment. PIcture shows Miss January. In the actual calendar, the picture is full length.

They shed their clothes at well known Sheffield venues, ranging from The Leadmill to the city’s botanical gardens.

Sheffield Cancer Choir project

Darrell Re, who set up the choir three years ago, said the idea was initially given a mixed reception by the choir’s members.

But by the time they were ready to start taking the pictures, even those who had initially said no had decided they were up for it!

Mrs Re, said the calendar showed how the confidence of members of the group, which meets at St Mark’s Church, Broomhill, had become since their cancer treatments.

She said: “Some of our ladies were so traumatised by what they went through. The choir has really helped us gain confidence.

“When I put the calendar forward, a lot said no, and a lot said yes. All those who initially said no changed their minds. To see them laughing and having fun with confidence on the photo shoots was great.

“They’ve all been done in places including the art gallery, the botanical gardens and the Henderson’s Relish factory. Everyone has been so kind. The pictures are very tasteful, with musical instruments covering up certain areas!

“Myself and our musical director were the only people who did it outside, effectively in public, at the Botanical Gardens. We were surrounded by flowers, and it was great fun.”

Pictures were also taken at The Lyceum Theatre , Graves Art Gallery, and Kelham Island Museum. Due to sponsors, all profit will go to Weston Park.