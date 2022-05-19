The volunteering team at Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust (SHSC) will be there on Monday, May 23, to talk to shoppers about how to get involved and make a difference in the NHS by offering some of their spare time.

Volunteering can have a huge impact on health services, with people bringing their skills, knowledge and a desire to make the experience people have as good as it can be.

Teresa Clayton, head of engagement and experience at SHSC, said: “We can’t wait to talk to people about all of the wonderful reasons there are for getting involved as a volunteer in the NHS.

Members of Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust's engagement and experience team will talk to shoppers at Crystal Peaks about volunteering opportunities

“Our service users can benefit massively from the extra human touch an interaction with a volunteer can bring.

“NHS staff hugely appreciate volunteers and the incredible difference they make to both them and the people they care for.”

She added: “There are loads of benefits to volunteering too. Some people use volunteering to help develop their CV and gain experience. Others volunteer for the amazing sense of satisfaction you gain from helping others.

“If you’re at Crystal Peaks on Monday, drop by our stand and have a chat!”

Volunteering opportunities include getting involved in engagement activities on the trust’s wards, gardening projects, taking part in recruitment and selection panels, gathering

feedback, administration support and much more.

You can find the volunteering team at the Community Desk in the Central Atrium at Crystal Peaks shopping centre on Monday, May 23, from 10.30am to 3pm.

To find out more about volunteering, go to www.shsc.nhs.uk/get-involved/volunteering.

You can also email the team at [email protected] or call 0114 226 4786.