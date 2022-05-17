John Green, who has organised The Star football awards for the last 15 years, has donated £4,000 from the awards event this year to the Neurocare division of Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

He has done this in recognition of the amazing care he received from staff at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured (L-R) John Green and Sam Earnshaw, Head of Major Giving and Corporate Partnerships, Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

In January this year, John began feeling dizzy and slurred speech after suffering a head injury. He was diagnosed with a suspected brain haemorrhage and his condition was deemed life threatening.

John was sent to Royal Hallamshire Hospital via ambulance and under-went life-saving surgery. After three hours of brain surgery, John was discharged from hospital five days later.