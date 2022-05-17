Royal Hallamshire Hospital: Sheffield football awards director shows gratitude for life-saving surgery

A South Yorkshire businessman and football awards director has given thanks to Sheffield Teaching Hospitals for life-saving brain surgery.

By Alex Wilkinson
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 3:29 pm

John Green, who has organised The Star football awards for the last 15 years, has donated £4,000 from the awards event this year to the Neurocare division of Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

He has done this in recognition of the amazing care he received from staff at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield weather: Today set to be hottest day of the year so far with temperatu...

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Pictured (L-R) John Green and Sam Earnshaw, Head of Major Giving and Corporate Partnerships, Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

In January this year, John began feeling dizzy and slurred speech after suffering a head injury. He was diagnosed with a suspected brain haemorrhage and his condition was deemed life threatening.

John was sent to Royal Hallamshire Hospital via ambulance and under-went life-saving surgery. After three hours of brain surgery, John was discharged from hospital five days later.

He praised the care, commitment and dedication of the staff who he credits with saving his life, saying: “I realise how lucky I am and life every day is now a bonus for me and my family.”

SheffieldSouth YorkshireSheffield Teaching HospitalsSheffield Hospitals Charity