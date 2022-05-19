Exemplar Health Care, a national care operator, is offering the bonus for registered nurses across four of its care homes in Sheffield – Longley Park View, Lonnen Grove, Greenside Court and Fairwinds.

The homes support younger adults living with complex needs and are offering the cash bonuses to new starters.

The nursing roles with the specialist care provider involve assessing people’s care needs, delivering person-centred nursing care and leading a small care team. There are a range of roles available including registered nurses (RMN, RGN and RNLD) and senior nurses (unit managers).

Debbie Alcock, home manager at Lonnen Grove, said: “We are delighted to offer an enhanced welcome bonus for nurses across our Sheffield care homes. We already have fantastic, close-knit teams in our homes and we are looking to bring people on board who share the same values and commitment to providing the very best care for our residents.

“On average, each home has six health care assistants to every Nurse based on each ten-bed unit. This gives Nurses the time to really make a difference and get to know the people in their care.

“Upon joining our team, you will receive full training as part of your induction and will be supported by a buddy during your first few weeks. There are plenty of opportunities to build your career and progress in the company if you wish. Please feel free to get in touch if you have any questions.”