Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is trialling bodyworn cameras for staff in attempts to safeguard them from abuse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trial follows the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust’s decision to make the measure permanent after bodycam footage assisted with the conviction of a man who threatened to kill their staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Chris Morley, Chief Nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are currently carrying out a three-month trial of body worn cameras in the Emergency Department.

Read More Rotherham Hospital: NHS bosses extend bodycam trial after abusive man who made threats to kill is convicted

Colleagues from UECC and Security wearing lightweight bodyworn cameras at Rotherham Hospital. | Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust

“All of our staff have the right to feel safe at work, but unfortunately there are intentional incidents of verbal and physical assault in this area which have a negative impact on staff wellbeing and how safe they and other patients feel within the department. We are trialling the use of cameras to see if they help make staff feel safer, reduce the severity of incidents and aid with incident investigations.

“Cameras are being worn by the nurse in charge, and only activated if there is an identified threat of violence or aggression and after attempts have been made to deescalate the situation. The person involved will be told that the camera is being switched on before it is activated. Notices informing patients of their use are also on display.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AS&E department in Sheffield is at the Northern General Hospital.

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has committed further funding to buy the equipment, after a successful trial period between March and June 2024.

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust

In April, Craig Bintcliffe, aged 49, of Spa Well Crescent, Rotherham, was sentenced to 22 weeks imprisonment after he subject staff at Rotherham Hospital to abusive behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camera footage has also helped the Trust take positive action against a further 16 individuals. Fourteen received conduct warning letters and two were issued banning letters during this time.

The Star also asked Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust if they were considering similar action.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “The safety of our patients, families and staff is a key priority for Sheffield Children’s. We have a dedicated enhanced support team across the Trust who support colleagues 24/7 to understand, asses and monitor any issues that may affect the safety of anyone on our sites, this includes people being abusive to staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a children’s hospital trust we see less abusive incidents than an adult hospital may do. We are prepared with an extensive conflict resolution training programme and a trusted team to support if an incident does happen. The Trust have reviewed bodycams and at this point in time and feel that this is not proportionate to the risk based on our data review.”