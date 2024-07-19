Sheffield hospital trialling staff bodycams in A&E after success of scheme in Rotherham
The trial follows the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust’s decision to make the measure permanent after bodycam footage assisted with the conviction of a man who threatened to kill their staff.
Professor Chris Morley, Chief Nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are currently carrying out a three-month trial of body worn cameras in the Emergency Department.
“All of our staff have the right to feel safe at work, but unfortunately there are intentional incidents of verbal and physical assault in this area which have a negative impact on staff wellbeing and how safe they and other patients feel within the department. We are trialling the use of cameras to see if they help make staff feel safer, reduce the severity of incidents and aid with incident investigations.
“Cameras are being worn by the nurse in charge, and only activated if there is an identified threat of violence or aggression and after attempts have been made to deescalate the situation. The person involved will be told that the camera is being switched on before it is activated. Notices informing patients of their use are also on display.”
The AS&E department in Sheffield is at the Northern General Hospital.
Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has committed further funding to buy the equipment, after a successful trial period between March and June 2024.
In April, Craig Bintcliffe, aged 49, of Spa Well Crescent, Rotherham, was sentenced to 22 weeks imprisonment after he subject staff at Rotherham Hospital to abusive behaviour.
Camera footage has also helped the Trust take positive action against a further 16 individuals. Fourteen received conduct warning letters and two were issued banning letters during this time.
The Star also asked Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust if they were considering similar action.
A spokesperson for the Trust said: “The safety of our patients, families and staff is a key priority for Sheffield Children’s. We have a dedicated enhanced support team across the Trust who support colleagues 24/7 to understand, asses and monitor any issues that may affect the safety of anyone on our sites, this includes people being abusive to staff.
“As a children’s hospital trust we see less abusive incidents than an adult hospital may do. We are prepared with an extensive conflict resolution training programme and a trusted team to support if an incident does happen. The Trust have reviewed bodycams and at this point in time and feel that this is not proportionate to the risk based on our data review.”
