NHS staff at Rotherham General Hospital will be permanently issued with bodyworn cameras after footage helped prosecute a man who had threatened to kill staff.

The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has committed further funding to buy the equipment, after a successful trial period between March and June 2024.

The Trust’s Managing Director, Michael Wright, who chairs its Violence Reduction Management working group, said: “Nobody should have to face abusive behaviour whilst working - especially when their job is to protect, care and support other people.

“It's wrong that our colleagues experience this at work and it isn't something we accept. Abusive behaviour towards our colleagues has consequences and we will take action against those who mistreat them. We hope these actions act as a deterrent and make those who abuse us think twice about their behaviour.”

In April, Craig Bintcliffe, aged 49, of Spa Well Crescent, Rotherham, was sentenced to 22 weeks imprisonment after he subject staff at Rotherham Hospital to abusive behaviour.

It is reported Bintcliffe was captured on the bodyworn cameras abusing staff, escalating to threats to kill. South Yorkshire Police were called and Bintcliffe was subsequently charged with two counts of assault by beating, one count of common assault and racially aggrevated harassment.

In addition to his sentence, Bintcliffe was issued a banning letter by the Trust, prohibiting him from using all Trust services for 12 months, except for emergency and life-threatening situations.

Camera footage has also helped the Trust take positive action against a further 16 individuals. Fourteen received conduct warning letters and two were issued banning letters during this time.

Mr Wright added: “We are committed to ensuring our colleagues feel secure while caring for our patients and tackling the abuse they face. By funding and using these cameras, we hope to encourage more positive conduct towards our colleagues by those visiting or using our services.”