A local NHS trust says patient records are safe despite some ‘disruptions’ during the implementation of a new IT system, after an MP voiced his constituents concerns over the loss of data.

In a publicly released letter, Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts addressed concerns over a loss of patient data due to IT issues facing Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Addressed to Kirsten Major - chief executive of the local trust which manages five hospitals in the city including Northern General and the Jessop Wing maternity hospital - the letter details reports from constituents claiming that digital records and waiting lists have been inaccessible due to system failures.

The Labour MP claims that these issues have persisted for weeks, with patients fearing they have ‘fallen off’ waiting lists through no fault of their own.

MP Clive Betts has raised concerns that major overhauls to IT systems at Sheffield hospitals could be resulting in patients 'falling off' waiting lists. However, the local NHS trust has now clarified that while a 'change of this magnitude and scale is bound to have some initial issues' no records have been lost and they are working to fix any issues. | Brian Eyre/Sheffield Teaching Hospitals

“I find these reports extremely concerning,” Mr Betts writes.

“Patient care and safety could be at risk if appointment backlogs are not being properly tracked. I am also troubled by the length of time the issue is said to have continued (over four weeks) without public communication, as claimed by those who reached out to me.

“Transparent communication is vital in maintaining public confidence, especially if a system-wide problem is affecting many people's care.”

Following the letter’s publication last week, The Star contacted local trust for more information.

They have explained that a trust-wide change to how patient records have been stored has led to some ‘disruption’, but that all hospitals records have been maintained - including paper copies - and any issues are being ‘quickly addressed’.

Kirsten Major, chief executive, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: “The new electronic patient record system (EPR) we implemented in July across our five hospitals is more clinically advanced than our old system and our inpatient and emergency care colleagues are already seeing benefits since its introduction.

“For example, the new system brings together many aspects of our patients’ information into one place rather than being stored in different systems which may not always be visible to everyone involved in their care. This also means that decisions can be based on the latest information available. It also brings the potential for other trusts in South Yorkshire to have the same system so that we can deliver truly joined up care with a single patient record.

“Claims that the new system has ‘gone down’ are not correct and in response to concerns raised about waiting list information being lost, I can confirm that prior to the system switchover we saved a copy of the information in the old system which means we have not lost that data and can still cross check our records, if needed in the future. We also still have the previous paper patient records available to view.

“A change of this magnitude and scale is bound to have some initial issues to resolve and we have had disruption to some of our outpatient appointment booking processes and correspondence. We picked this up very quickly and thanks to the amazing work of our staff many of the clinics affected have already been corrected, and we have a programme of work to complete the remainder as quickly as possible to limit any impact on existing waiting times.

“Our clinical teams are continuing to triage and prioritise the most urgent appointments as normal, and all patients will be contacted as soon as their appointment is ready to be scheduled in line with the waiting time for that clinic or service. There is no need for patients to contact us unless their circumstances have changed and need to notify us of this.

“Patient safety and timely care remain our key priorities, and we are closely monitoring staff, patient and partner feedback to ensure any new issues are picked up quickly and addressed.”