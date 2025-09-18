I am an MRI radiographer at Sheffield Children’s and with help from Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, our team are introducing a new way to support children when they’re visiting hospital.

Radiology is such an important part of children’s healthcare, and at Sheffield Children’s, we see around 60,000 children each year. In radiology, we take images - or scans - that help to diagnose, monitor and plan treatments for lots of different conditions.

We do many different types of scans, including X-rays, ultrasounds and MRIs. An MRI is a type of scan that uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed pictures of the inside of the body. MRI scans are very safe for most people, but as they are quite noisy and patients need to be very still, some find them quite distressing.

Due to the perception that children will find it difficult to cope with an MRI, it’s common that GP’s and parents request for them to have a general anaesthetic for their scan. This means children are waiting longer to be seen and then feel they need an anaesthetic for any future scans they may have.

Thanks to funding from Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity ‘Children’s Champions’, The Hill Family and Cedar Health & Wellbeing, an exciting new project has been funded to help us support these children.

Specially designed interactive roadmaps have been developed to help children learn what to expect when they visit for an MRI scan.

These roadmaps have been created by Get Better Books, a non-profit that designs interactive books and communication to help patients understand their treatment better.

Recently Jake and Georgina from the company paid us a visit to drop off the roadmaps in person. I was overwhelmed to see how brilliant they are. They explain what the journey will be like through the department, and they use jokes and games to drip-feed information in a fun and engaging way.

If we can help children and young people feel less nervous about coming to their appointments, we’ll be able to see them quicker and make their whole experience better.

To support projects like this and find out more about how together we make the difference for children and families at Sheffield Children’s visit sheffieldchildrens.org