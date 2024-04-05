Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In January 2023, Molly Midgley-Hellend was diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, a rare and often incurable form of cancer.

A lump that formed on her eye a few months before had begun to affect her vision, so she underwent surgery to have it removed and sent off for testing.

After her diagnosis, and while undergoing harsh treatment throughout the year, she had the bravery and strength to use her story to raise awareness and fundraise over £60,000 for a small charity, Salivary Gland Cancer UK.

In 2024 Molly started to repeat her fundraising efforts for Weston Park Hospital, who cared for and provided her with treatment.

David, Molly’s dad, said: “We promised Molly that we'll continue to raise funds in her memory to help others suffering from these cruel illnesses.

“We are hugely grateful for any donations, so please give what you can to help support our efforts and help support outcomes for people living with ACC.

“Molly, we love you.”

Molly on her wedding day last year.

Molly got married last autumn, and completed the Sheffield 10k with a team of over 100 runners alongside her in a sea of blue and purple SGCUK T-shirts.

A group of 50 runners will be running the Sheffield Half Marathon on Sunday in honour of Molly, and to raise as much as they can for Weston Park Hospital Development Fund.

David added: “If you would like to join the other 150 members of Team Molly and be part of an amazing cause with plenty of fundraising to come, please get in touch: it would be greatly appreciated. We would be immensely grateful for your time.”

This Sunday’s half marathon is just one of many challenges the team aims to complete this year. Challenges include the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, Yorkshire Three Peaks, and Sheffield 10K.

To support Team Molly, please head to their Just Giving page here.