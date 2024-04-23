Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield’s Weston Park Cancer Charity has been praised by the hospital’s cancer patients to celebrate three years of the organisation’s free transport service.

77-year-old Angus was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022 and said that whilst he knew he’d receive great care from Weston Park Cancer Hospital, the “main issue” was getting there from his home in High Green.

He said: “The charity provides a free-of-charge transport service and one of the stops is Meadowhall – which is perfect for me.

“The bus drivers are all so friendly and I enjoy hearing their stories and equally, sharing mine. It makes the whole experience easier, as by the time I’ve got to the hospital we’ve already had a bit of a laugh on the way.”

The transport service was launched in April 2021 and has assisted over 450 patients; made more than 2,315 journeys; and the team of volunteers driving the minibuses have logged 8,100 volunteered hours.

It ensures patients can get to any Sheffield Teaching Hospitals site in order to attend tests or receive vital cancer treatment.

Weston Park Cancer Charity volunteer drivers and patient, Sally Harris, outside the Cancer Support Centre on Northumberland Road, Sheffield. The free transport service provided by the charity is celebrating three years in 2024.

With patients coming to the hospital from across South Yorkshire and Derbyshire, the charity’s bus service has stops across Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Chesterfield.

Angus added: “Getting the bus enables me to make my own way to my appointments, and it’s direct which means I don’t have to think about parking or running late.”

“Lets continue to support the one in two of us affected by cancer”

Kane Feek, Patient Transport and Support Officer at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be celebrating three years on the road for our free transport service. The buses make an incredible difference, and we regularly receive outstanding feedback from people about their experience.

Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield, South Yorkshire's main cancer hospital.

“Using our service enables people to get directly to hospital without the worry of parking, traffic, and the cost of travel. We understand that our patients are going through extremely hard times in their lives, so if we can do anything to help ease the process of getting to the hospital, we will do it.

“I would also like to thank our wonderful team of volunteers who go above and beyond for our patients and help create a positive environment for them and their loved ones.