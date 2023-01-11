Well-loved Sheffield mum Rinica Warner has offered the gift of hope to two strangers, following her tragic death.

Rinica died on Saturday, two days after she collapsed on Penistone Road while dropping her five-year-old son off at a dance class on Thursday afternoon.

But Rinica, a supporter of organ donation, has left a legacy to two kidney patients, after donating her organs following her tragic death. She had only celebrated her 29th birthday two months ago.

Her devastated dad, Jayson Warner, from Pitsmoor, said his daughter would have been pleased that someone would be able to live a longer life as a result of what happened.

Well-loved Sheffield mum Rinica Warner has left a last gift of hope to a stranger, following her tragic death. She is pictured with son Isaac

Rinica had suffered no known underlying health issues and was regarded as fit and healthy. She did not smoke or drink.

Praising the NHS staff who tried to save her at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital and Hallamshire Hospital, he said: “Those guys are heroes and did everything they could to help our daughter – they just couldn’t save her. We don’t know why she died, yet.

“But we have had the good news that she was able to help other families, with two organs. Her two kidneys have been donated. She could not donate more because they didn’t know what she had died of."

He said doctors had kept her on life support until the kidneys could be taken for transplant, and there was someone with her to hold her hand when the machine was turned off, after the family had said its final farewells.

“She was on the donor list, and her wish was that if she wanted to help a family,” said Jayson. “That’s what she has done, and she would be happy that a family is being helped.”

Sheffield Council worker Rinica, from Parson Cross, was well known in the city, having raised money for St Luke’s Hospice on charity walks, and was also a talented musician. She had performed at high profile venues including Sheffield City Hall and Weston Park. She played both the flute and the piano to grade seven level, having been a member of Sheffield Music Academy.

