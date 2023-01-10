A grateful Sheffield dad has thanked the public who desperately tried to help his daughter after she collapsed next to Penistone Road.

Rinica Warner, of Parson Cross, died two days later in the Hallamshire Hospital, despite the actions of caring people who saw what had happened and went out of their way to help.

The 29-year-old’s dad, Jayson, has told how two cyclists stopped at the side of the road when they saw what had happened on Thursday afternoon and began to try to revive her using first aid techniques.

He said he reached the scene when ambulance crews had arrived. But he added: “There were two members of the public who were on mountain bikes, who both helped until the ambulance arrived. I think they later headed off towards Rutland Road. But they had stopped to help another human being. I just want to thank them. They will know who they are.”

He said he had also been moved by the kindness of staff at a nearby Toyota dealership, close to the scene where Rinica collapsed. He told how they took care of Rinica’s five year old son, Isaac, while the first aiders, and then emergency teams worked, and until family could look after him. “They came out and looked after Isaac. They were brilliant with him,” he said.

He also praised ambulance crews, and staff at the Northern General and Hallamshire hospitals.

