A young Sheffield mum of a five-year-old has died aged just 29 – just two days after collapsing in the street.

Shocked relatives have been devastated by the loss of Sheffield Council officer Rinica Warner, who died in the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on Saturday, having been taken into hospital on Thursday.

She leaves a five-year-old son Isaac, his father, Austin, and her mum and dad, Tracey and Jayson.

Grieving dad Jayson said his daughter had just parked her car and was taking her son to a dance class when she collapsed in the street. He said he wanted to thank passers-by who stopped to help his daughter, as well as businesses who went out of their way to help, and paid tribute to the NHS staff for their efforts to save Rinica after she was brought in to the Northern General Hospital, and then moved to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Emergency services were called out after Rinica, from Parson Cross, collapsed at just after 4.30pm on Thursday. She was then initially taken by ambulance from Penistone Road, to the Northern General.

Jayson said today: “It has been such a tough few days and one of the hardest days of our lives, as we have just lost our daughter who was only 29 and was taken ill on the Thursday, January 5, and died on January 7. The pain of losing her has been the biggest pain of our lives.

“It makes it even harder as she also had a young son who will now grow up without his mum and we have lost our daughter. We are still in pain as we don’t know what killed her yet as they are still trying to find the answer.

“I just wanted to thank the NHS In Sheffield for the support and amazing work they did trying to save her life.”

He said despite the tragedy, he saw the NHS doing a ‘wonderful and difficult job’ despite all the pressure its staff are under at present.

He added: “I would also like to thank the members of the public who came to help Rinica when she took ill last Thursday. Rinica was my beautiful amazing wonderful caring one million daughter.”

Jayson, from Pitsmoor, said doctors were mystified as to why Rinica had died. She did not smoke or drink. Loved ones regarded her as fit and healthy, and days before her death she had been out fell walking at Mam Tor with her dad.

A keen walker, she had raised money taking part in sponsored walks to raise money for St Luke’s Hospice. She had applied to take part in this year’s Sheffield half marathon and was getting ready to start training for the event. She had just bought new trainers for it, but had returned them as they did not fit properly.

An appeal has been set up to raise money to create a fund for five year old Isaac in the memory of his mum. Click here to donate to the appeal