A mum is taking on the Great North Run this weekend in aid of Sheffield Children’s Trust after her 10-day-old girl’s brush with life-threatening sepsis.

Ruby Smith will tackle the famous Yorkshire half-marathon this Sunday (September 7) to raise funds for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

Ruby Smith says her daughter Rogue's life was saved by Sheffield Children's Hospital after she was rushed to A&E at just 10 days old with sepsis. | Ruby Smith

Ruby’s run is inspired by her youngest daughter, Rogue, who has been cared for by Sheffield Children’s when she was just 10 days old.

Rogue was rushed to the hospital by ambulance with suspected sepsis. She was so weak that doctors were unable to find a strong enough vein for the vital medicines and fluids she needed, resulting in Rogue needing an IO (intraosseous access), where the needle is drilled directly into the bone.

Thankfully, after several days in hospital and round-the-clock medical care, Rogue was well enough to return home.

Ruby’s frightening experience moved her so much she went on to put herself forward to become a Governor for Sheffield Children’s NHS Trust, and later became associate director of Delivery and Improvement.

Ruby said: “The day I’ll be doing the Great North Run will be four years to the day since Rogue was taken into hospital. It’s hard to imagine that had it not been for the incredible care she received, the past four years of joy could have been taken away from me on that day. Sheffield Children’s is such an incredible organization and I’m so proud to be running in my Theo T-shirt.”

Ruby has already raised over £1,000 but hopes to raise even more funds to support the work of Sheffield Children’s.

Curtis Howett, events and fundraising officer at Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We’re so grateful to Ruby for her dedication in taking on the Great North Run. Everybody taking on the challenge for Sheffield Children’s is helping to raise vital funds for the thousands of patients and families that visit the hospital from across the UK and beyond.

“Together our supporters taking on the Great North Run have already raised over £10,000, creating a lasting impact for our patients and their families.”

