Sarah’s Snacks unveils a fresh look and expanded space in the heart of Fox Valley

Popular street food vendor Sarah’s Snacks has expanded at Fox Valley in north Sheffield with a brand new and expanded unit and a fresh new look.

Sarah’s Snacks is owned and run by Sarah and John Elvin who joined Fox Valley in 2021 after buying their original van from its previous owners at the centre, who exclusively sold jacket potatoes.

The team have since expanded the menu and built up a loyal following at the shopping centre.

Sarah has had a career ranging from running bars and restaurants to working in education with special needs students.

Sarah and John Elvin stood in front of the new Sarah's Snacks premises.

It was whilst working in education, that she saw an opportunity to launch Sarah’s Snacks. Four years on the business has now expanded into the larger, more established premises which have just been unveiled this month.

The makeover was motivated by the need for a larger working space, and an aesthetic upgrade which had been a goal for the business for the last couple of years.

The new premises boast vibrant menu signage, more serving space, upgraded décor and a larger modern kitchen area.

Sarah, Owner of Sarah’s Snacks said: “Four years ago we drove into Fox Valley and immediately loved it. The people we have met, the atmosphere and surroundings make it a great place to work, and we really feel part of the community here in Stocksbridge. Long may it continue with our newly upgraded space.”

Sarah’s Snacks is also expanding its already extensive menu – which features jacket potatoes, Steak Canadians, double hotdogs, burgers and weekly specials – by introducing exciting new additions such as milkshakes, frappes and coke floats.

Sarah only uses high quality ingredients - to guarantee the top quality and tasty food which is loved by the loyal customer base that the business has built up over the last four years.

As Sarah’s Snacks has grown, so has its community – Sarah says her customers have forged friendships and helped create a welcoming space.

Regular customer at Sarah’s Snacks Janette Kelly said: “Sarah’s is a beacon of light in Fox Valley where people come to share a worry or stories with welcoming friends.”

Claire Biltcliffe, Centre Manager at Fox Valley said: “We so excited to see Sarah’s Snacks unveil its new look! We wish Sarah and John all the very best in their new space, its already ben really well received by customers.”

To keep up to date with news and events at Fox Valley visit www.foxvalleysheffield.co.uk