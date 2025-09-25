Over a quarter of patients who go to A&E in Sheffield wait more than four hours, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said so far this year 26.9 per cent of people waited more than fours to be admitted, discharged or transferred.

The 73.1 per cent of patients seen in less than four hours was ‘in line with the national average’, it added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over a quarter of patients wait more than four hours in A&E in Sheffield, new figures show. | Google Maps

The Urgent and Emergency Care Plan for 2025/26 introduced a minimum target of 78 per cent of patients who attend A&E to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

The city’s A&E department is at the Northern General Hospital.

Jane McNicholas, medical director (operations) at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We want patients to have the best possible experience and not spend longer than necessary in A&E.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So far this year, 73.1 per cent of patients have been admitted, discharged or transferred within four hours, which is in line with the national average.

“The average waiting time over the last five years has been just over three hours.

“We, along with other Trusts across the country, are continuing with work to improve waiting times further such as cutting ambulance handover times, directing patients quickly to the right care, and supporting timely discharges.”

The Trust responded after a company called MattressNextDay said it submitted Freedom of Information requests to all NHS Trusts.

It said the average A&E wait in Sheffield was five hours in 2025 and 4h 50m over the past five years.