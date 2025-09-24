New plans could see a NHS owned hospital building converted into a fire station for temporary usage.

In 2021, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust acquired a three-storey office building on Longley Lane - known as Building 183 - to add to the wider Northern General Hospital campus.

Original ideas included demolishing the property - which is located near to the hospital’s blood centre - to extend car parking facilities, however as Covid lockdowns hit these works were delayed and over the years no set plan has been put forward for the building’s future.

Now, owners at the local NHS trust have proposed renting the space out to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) in a bid to help the emergency service as it loses one of its nearby facilities.

New plans would see Northern General Hospital rent out one of its buildings to Sheffield firefighters to be turned into a temporary fire station, as their headquarters on Elm Lane are taken out of action for renovation works. | Google

In March this year, the fire service put forward plans to refurbish their station on Elm Lane, after ‘soaring construction costs’ made early concepts to build a new fire station on the site impossible.

Plans proposed instead included building a number of extensions and changing the station’s layout.

Assistant chief fire officer, Simon Dunker, said at the time: “We’re committed to providing our firefighters with the best possible buildings, vehicles and equipment with which to serve their communities. Whilst rebuilding the station entirely proved unaffordable, these plans will still achieve our aim of creating a safe and energy efficient building for our crews for many years to come.”

The council ultimately approved refurbishments, however this puts the service in a difficult predicament as construction work will limit their facilities.

The NHS’ plans would fill this void, offering the fire service a temporary home for up to 18 months as plans for the future of the building are drawn up.

Proposals sent to the council suggest few alterations would be made to the site, with the erection of a temporary shelter to store a fire engine and other equipment.

A design statement submitted to the council’s planning board reads: “The proposed building is an existing three-storey office building adjacent to the Sheffield Blood Centre on Longley Road.

“The proposed work would include internal alterations only to the building to facilitate the operational accommodation, along with the erection of a temporary shelter for the fire appliance.

“Access to, and egress from, the site would be via an existing site entrance off Longley Hall Road.

“The temporary building will be a steel framed structure with an external profiled cladding finish with a vehicle roller shutter door to one gable elevation and a personnel door to the side elevation.”

Ten spaces within the existing car park will be allocated to SYFR staff using the facilities, with cycle storage spaces inside.

An assessment on the effect to highways carried out by SCP Transport concluded there were no issues with the plans.

They write: “Swept path analysis has been undertaken and demonstrates that the fire appliance can safely access, egress, and manoeuvre within the site. While there is potential for interactions between the fire appliance and other vehicles or pedestrians, fire appliance drivers are highly trained and experienced in operating emergency vehicles within live traffic conditions. They are accustomed to interacting safely and effectively with other road users, following strict operational and safety protocols.

“Based on the assessment set out above, it is concluded that there are no highways or transport reasons to withhold planning permission for the proposed change of use. The development is therefore considered acceptable and is commended for approval.”

Public consultation is open until October 9, with a decision set to be made by November 11.

Planning reference number 25/02742/FUL.