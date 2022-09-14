Sheffield hospital workers want TVs so they can watch Queen’s funeral at work

Officials from the trade union Unison are asking bosses at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, the Trust which runs the Northern General Hospital, the Royal Hallamshire Hospital and Weston Park Hospital, as well as the Jessop Wing, if screens can be put in place.

It would mean those who have to work over the Bank Holiday will still be able to see the proceedings in London even though they are going to do essential jobs.

Unions representing staff at Sheffield’s hospitals want bosses to bring in television screens so they can watch The Queen’s funeral while they work.

John Campbell, branch secretary and staff-side chairman of the Sheffield Teaching Hospital branch of Unison, said he had not heard of any staff concerns over working on the Bank Holiday, but that screens had been requested for employees who do work on the day.

He said: “It needs to be recognised that it is a special day, even if that means providing a means of access to be able to watch the funeral at work.

“We are talking to the Trust, and we would like them to consider options like making screens available. It was done for the World Cup and we’d like something similar.”

He said he understood that some patients had cancelled appointments because they regarded the Bank Holiday a special day, but recognised patients that still have appointments would be disappointed if they had lost them.