Journalists from the The Star’s parent company JPI Media’s specialist data team took a look at figures for delays – and found that the Sheffield NHS Care Commissioning Group (CCG) came bottom of 25 local teams where some patients faced long waits to see a doctor.

Out of 271,174 appointments made in Sheffield GP surgeries in December, 18,215 took place more than 28 days after the booking was made, which is a proportion of 6.7 per cent.

Next on the list was Derby and Derbyshire CCG, covering the whole county. Out of 496,320 total appointments, 27,235 took place more than 28 days after the booking was made, a proportion of 5.5 per cent.

Sheffield GP surgeries have the highest number of patients waiting more than 28 days to be seen in England, according to NHS figures

Barnsley was fourth worst – out of 108,855 appointments, 5,352, or 4.9 per cent, took place more than 28 days after the booking.

More than three-quarters of a million people in England waited more than four weeks to see a GP after making an appointment in December last year.

The national total was 25,077,056, with 784,541, 3.1 per cent, taking place more than four weeks after the appointment was made. Sheffield’s percentage is more than double that figure.

Similarly, this applied to 3.2 per cent of GP appointments in November nationally.

However, there may be a number of reasons why some people might wait a month to see a GP, including booking a follow-up appointment.