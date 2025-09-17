Sheffield give blood plea: 1,600 empty appointments at donor centre after 'busy summer' leaves stocks low

Published 17th Sep 2025
Sheffield is being asked to give up an hour of their time to save a life at a blood donor centre.

Latest figures say there are over 1,600 appointments standing empty over the next six weeks at Sheffield’s NHS blood donor centre on Church Street.

There are 1,600 appointments available over the next six weeks at Sheffield's NHS Blood Donation Centre on Church Street, and a need for donors of black heritage to help treat patients with sickle cell disease. | NHS

While stocks are not as low as in July 2024 when an amber alert was issued for low supplies, the NHS says there is now a particular need for more O negative and B negative donors.

There is also a need for more donors of black heritage to help treat patients with sickle cell.

O negative is the ‘universal donor’ blood type used to treat patients in emergencies, including accidents and childbirth, and is in constant high demand.

Donating takes an hour and each donation can save up to three lives.

If you have one of these much-needed blood types and are able to donate, please go online at www.blood.co.uk or call 0300 123 23 23 to book an appointment.

Sheffield Donor Centre is at Cathedral Court, Church Street, in Sheffield city centre.

