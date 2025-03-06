From today, NHS patients around the country will receive a lifesaving medicine made from the plasma of blood donors in South Yorkshire.

The most important medicine is immunoglobulin. In South Yorkshire, more than 500 people receive immunoglobulin each year. In the last reported year, 342 patients received immunoglobulin at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

58-year-old Michelle Grainger from Wath-upon-Dearne in Rotherham, says immunoglobulin has saved her life from a disorder that left her paralysed from the neck down.

58-year-old Michelle Grainger from Wath-upon-Dearne in Rotherham, says immunoglobulin has saved her life from a disorder that left her paralysed from the neck down.

She developed Guillain-Barré syndrome in 2005.

Michelle said: “I know firsthand how these medicine help save lives. It’s a relief to know we’re now making it from local blood donations too. It’s very expensive for the NHS to import.

“I am so grateful to everyone who donates blood. You are not just helping people with your red blood cells – now the plasma in your blood donation is helping people too.”

Her illness made her immune system start attacking her own nerve cells.

“On New Years Eve, I found myself struggling to walk from the grocery store. That night I went to bed and I was in bed for four days. I deteriorated that quick,” said Michelle.

Over the past three years, plasma from blood donors in South Yorkshire and across England has been stored up, and it has now been made into medicines through a weeks long manufacturing process. The first patients are receiving the medicines from today.

She was taken to hospital doctors said she needed to go into an induced coma. Michelle declined, fearing she would never wake up again.

She said: “I can remember them saying I needed immunoglobulin as part of the initial treatment. I was told I could only have four or five bottles but I had eight in the end.

“I remember them telling me that it was £4,000 a bottle. I’d never heard of it before. It saved my life.”

Michelle spent six months in hospital and came home in a wheelchair, told she’d probably never walk again.

After two years she could walk with support, and after five years she could walk independently.

“My health is brilliant now, other than I seem to get a bit tired and I get every infection from grandchildren. I’m loving life”

Today’s historic milestone marks the first time in a quarter of a century plasma is being used to make life-saving medicines for NHS patients, reducing reliance on imports.

These lifesaving medicines can only be made from human blood.

Michelle Grainger

Plasma makes up 55 per cent of our blood and contains antibodies which strengthen or stabilise the immune system.

The antibodies are separated out and made into medicines which treat people with life limiting illnesses such as immune deficiencies.

Over the past three years, blood donors in South Yorkshire have supplied around 22,000 litres of plasma, enough to make around 10,000 bottles of immunoglobulin, which is enough to save or improve around 280 lives a year.

In England, around 17,000 people rely on immunoglobulin to save or improve their lives each year. And thousands of patients rely on albumin – another plasma medicine – which is used in childbirth, trauma, and to treat liver conditions.

Joe Keary, a patient receiving plasma

The news is important because there is a global shortage of plasma medicines. The NHS has previously relied solely on imported plasma medicines as a lasting legacy of Variant Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease.

The new supply of UK plasma medicines will bolster supplies to the NHS. It will reduce reliance on imports, which can be hit by reductions in supply and prices spikes.

There are two ways that you can give plasma. Every time you give blood in South Yorkshire, your plasma may be used too. Or you can donate plasma at three specialist sites in Birmingham, London and Reading.

A recovered plasma donation gives us around 270 millilitres of plasma, whereas a plasma donation can give us between 560 millilitres and 700 millilitres.

Daniel Cooper, NHSBT Assistant Director for Blood Donation Operations, said: “Thanks to our amazing blood and plasma donors in South Yorkshire and across England, for the first time in a quarter of a century, patients are now receiving plasma medicines made from donations taken in England.

“We need more blood donors to help make more of these medicines and build UK self-sufficiency. Your donation is now helping save lives in new ways. Go to blood.co.uk to become a donor.”

Dr Susan Walsh, the Chief Executive Officer of Immunodeficiency UK, added: “This is a historic moment – patients from South Yorkshire can now get lifesaving and life-improving immunoglobulin medicine made from the plasma of UK blood and plasma donors.

The NHS needs more blood donors

“Immunoglobulins recognise dangerous micro-organisms and help the immune cells to neutralise them. It’s a vital treatment for people with immune disorders.

“We urge people in South Yorkshire to try blood donation. Your red blood cells will be used as normal. But now the blood plasma can also help vulnerable people with immune disorders.”

• The NHS needs more blood donors. Go to www.blood.co.uk to become a donor.