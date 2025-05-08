'Critical' appeal for blood donors in Sheffield as shortage set to deepen in May

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 8th May 2025, 12:09 BST
A critical appeal has been issued for blood and platelet donors in Sheffield as the NHS warns of a looming shortfall of stocks.

The shortage is due to Easter falling late this year and two bank holidays and half-term in May, NHS bosses say.

More than 1,500 appointments are still to be filled in Sheffield over the next six weeks.

Gerry Gogarty, director of blood supply at NHS Blood and Transplant, said it was “critical” donors step forward now.

More than 1,500 blood donation appointments are still to be filled in Sheffield over the next six weeks, the NHS says.
More than 1,500 blood donation appointments are still to be filled in Sheffield over the next six weeks, the NHS says. | NHS

He added: “England remains in Amber alert for low stocks of ‘O’ negative and ‘O’ positive blood, so it is critical that enough donors step forward now to keep blood in good supply to hospitals throughout May and into the summer months.

“The need for blood never stops,” said. “We are extremely grateful to everyone who has donated so far this year, but we must act now to avoid falling behind.

A critical appeal has been issued for blood and platelet donors in Sheffield as the NHS warns of a looming shortfall of stocks.
A critical appeal has been issued for blood and platelet donors in Sheffield as the NHS warns of a looming shortfall of stocks. | NHS

“If you can’t find an appointment straightaway, please book further ahead or keep checking back to help fill last minute availability or cancellations.”

Donating takes an hour and each donation can save up to three lives, he added.

Book an appointment today at www.blood.co.uk or call 0300 123 23 23 to find your nearest session.

Sheffield Donor Centre is at Cathedral Court, Church Street, in Sheffield city centre.

