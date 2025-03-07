A young patient has become the first person to switch on the lights at Sheffield Children’s Hospital to mark Ramadan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenager Aroob Haroon pressed the button to illuminate the front of the building with a crescent moon and stars to mark the Muslim holy month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the first time the lights have been set up at the hospital for Ramadan and the stars have been sponsored by organisations and families, raising money for the Children’s Hospital Charity.

The lights for Ramadan at Sheffield Children's Hospital. Photo: Haroon Rashid | Haroon Rashid

Aroob’s dad, Haroon Rashid, whose son Ayaan received care at the hospital before he died aged five in 2023, said he was very proud of her.

He said: “I felt privileged and honoured she was chosen to turn the first Ramadan lights on

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It brought her a lot of joy and happiness after all the suffering she has been through tragically losing her baby brother and her best friend.

Lights have been switched on at Sheffield Children's Hospital for Ramadan for the first time. Photo: Haroon Rashid | Haroon Rashid

“We are very proud of her. She has been under the care of the hospital most of her life so it was nice for her to be chosen.

“She is a superstar and inspiration to many. No matter what suffering she has gone through in her life she has always had a smile on her face and fought with immense courage. She is a special blessing, as was Ayaan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Rashid has been part of the campaign to find sponsors over the past six weeks.

But Mr Rashid said he had also sponsored a star of his own in Ayaan's memory, describing his son as a lovely little boy, who always very happy and joyful, enjoying life despite all the complications he faced.

John Armstrong, chief executive of the Children's Hospital Charity, said: "It's fantastic we're able to engage and work with the whole of the communities across our region."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad