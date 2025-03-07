Sheffield Children's Hospital: Young patient becomes first to switch on lights for Ramadan at hospital
Teenager Aroob Haroon pressed the button to illuminate the front of the building with a crescent moon and stars to mark the Muslim holy month.
It is the first time the lights have been set up at the hospital for Ramadan and the stars have been sponsored by organisations and families, raising money for the Children’s Hospital Charity.
Aroob’s dad, Haroon Rashid, whose son Ayaan received care at the hospital before he died aged five in 2023, said he was very proud of her.
He said: “I felt privileged and honoured she was chosen to turn the first Ramadan lights on
“It brought her a lot of joy and happiness after all the suffering she has been through tragically losing her baby brother and her best friend.
“We are very proud of her. She has been under the care of the hospital most of her life so it was nice for her to be chosen.
“She is a superstar and inspiration to many. No matter what suffering she has gone through in her life she has always had a smile on her face and fought with immense courage. She is a special blessing, as was Ayaan.”
Mr Rashid has been part of the campaign to find sponsors over the past six weeks.
But Mr Rashid said he had also sponsored a star of his own in Ayaan's memory, describing his son as a lovely little boy, who always very happy and joyful, enjoying life despite all the complications he faced.
John Armstrong, chief executive of the Children's Hospital Charity, said: "It's fantastic we're able to engage and work with the whole of the communities across our region."
