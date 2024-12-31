Proposal for ‘worship and community centre’ close to Sheffield’s Park Hill flats submitted

A new plan to create a “worship and community centre” only a few blocks away from Sheffield’s iconic Park Hill flats has been submitted.

Sheffield City Council’s planning department has received an application that would see the new Wybourn Islamic Community Centre open on Maltravers Road.

In a planning document uploaded, the applicant, the UKIM, explained that the facilities would serve as a place of worship with formal prayer, learning, classes for women and young people.

They added: “The facility will also be supporting communities’ cultural, social, welfare and recreational needs.

“The place of worship will have a designated area called ‘Masala’, this is the area where congregational and individual prayers are said.

“The facilities will have paid Imams who lead the congregational prayers and offer pastoral support to worshippers.”

Part of the proposal is that the centre would contribute positively to the neighbourhood, reducing crime and anti-social behaviour through increased community activity – the applicant added since they purchased the building they have transformed its appearance and usage, undertaking extensive internal work and community activities, including litter picking, alleyway cleaning, neighbour visits, community gatherings, and Ramadan activities.

The document added that the building had been empty for ten years before UKIM purchased it.

On the planning portal, the application has had 45 supportive comments as of December 18.

Officers have until January 21 to decide.