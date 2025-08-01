Sheffield ambulance worker and mum shares life-changing vision transformation after free laser eye surgery

“When I saw the surgeon’s face clearly, I burst into tears – I was overwhelmed in the best possible way”

A mum-of-two from Sheffield has revealed how free laser eye surgery from Optical Express transformed her life - and career - as a first responder with the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Ambulance support worker Jodie Gervis, 33, received the surgery free of charge from Optical Express, as part of the brand’s Thanks a Million campaign – a pledge to give another £1 million of laser eye treatment to carers, NHS staff and emergency service workers.

Like many frontline roles, Jodie spends her life looking after others, juggling 12-hour shifts on emergency calls. Her job involves responding to 999 calls alongside a paramedic, driving the ambulance, and assisting the paramedic with whatever treatment is needed on-site.

Laser eye surgery has also helped Jodie at home as she looks after her two daughters

That’s all alongside life as a busy mum of two girls, aged nine and 11, which is why when it came to prioritising her own wellbeing, Jodie always came last.

“Laser eye surgery isn’t something I would ever have spent money on for myself, I’d feel too guilty,” Jodie explained. “I’d always prioritise the kids or the house. But wearing glasses made my job so much harder – they’d steam up, slip down my face, and make it really difficult to do my work in bad weather or physical situations.”

Before surgery, Jodie’s vision was so poor that losing her glasses could bring everything to a halt, even at home.

“If I took them off to shower, I couldn’t find them again unless I’d put them in the exact same place. I’d have to call my kids upstairs to help me look for them because I physically couldn’t see them.”

Jodie works as an ambulance support worker for East Midlands Ambulance Service

She also faced the financial burden of managing a high prescription, regularly paying for lens thinning and additional prescription sunglasses – something that cost her hundreds of pounds every year.

When she spotted the Optical Express Thanks a Million campaign online, Jodie applied not expecting to be eligible but soon received the life-changing news that she had been selected for free treatment.

“The whole process was amazing. It was so quick, within weeks I’d had my surgery and could see straight away. When I sat up after the procedure and saw the surgeon’s face clearly for the first time, I burst into tears. I was overwhelmed in the best possible way. It felt like magic.”

The impact on her work has been immediate, as Jodie no longer has to battle smeared glasses in the rain or fogged-up lenses as she rushes in and out of houses on emergency calls.

Jodie wore glasses and managed a high prescription with expensive lens thinning before receiving laser eye surgery

“I remember going to a really bad car crash just after the surgery,” Jodie recalled. “It was pouring with rain and normally I’d be stopping to wipe my glasses every few seconds just to see properly. This time, I didn’t even have to think about it – it made everything to much easier.”

At home, the transformation has meant Jodie can enjoy life more freely with her children.

“My daughter’s birthday was last week, and she really wanted to go to Alton Towers. I’d never have done that before, especially the water park, because I wouldn’t have been able to go on slides and keep track of the kids without my glasses. It just wouldn’t have felt safe. But this year, I surprised the whole family with a weekend away and we had the best two days ever, the kids absolutely loved it.”

Jodie also noted how the surgery has improved her confidence and routine in unexpected ways.

Jodie Gervis received free laser eye surgery as part of Optical Express' Thanks a Million campaign

“Even putting on makeup is easier. Before, I had to hold a mirror super close, whereas now I can just sit down and see what I’m doing. It’s made such a difference.”

First launched in 2017, Optical Express’ Thanks a Million campaign has improved the lives of thousands of NHS and emergency service workers across the UK. The initiative aims to recognise the dedication of those who tirelessly care for others, giving them the chance to invest in their own health and wellbeing as a gesture of appreciation. Over £3 million worth of free laser eye surgery has already been donated as part of the campaign.

David Moulsdale, Chairman and CEO of Optical Express, said: “Jodie’s story is exactly why we launched the Thanks a Million campaign. We’re proud to support people like her, who give so much to their communities. Knowing that her vision correction has had such a powerful impact on her work, family life and confidence is truly heartwarming and reminds us why we’re committed to helping so many people through this initiative.”

For further information on the Thanks a Million campaign, visit the Optical Express website here: https://www.opticalexpress.co.uk/thanks-a-million