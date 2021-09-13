Sexually transmitted infection rates plunge in Sheffield during pandemic

Fewer people having sex during lockdowns and disruption to health services contributed to a steep drop in STI diagnoses in England last year, experts say.

The British Association for Sexual Health and HIV warned that the latest figures could represent “the tip of the iceberg”.

Public Health England data shows 2,226 STIs were diagnosed in Sheffield in 2020 – 41 per cent fewer than the year before.

STI rates plunge in Sheffield during pandemic

It meant 378 in every 100,000 people in the area were infected with potentially life-changing diseases including syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia.

However, that rate was down from 2019, when 641 in 100,000 people in Sheffield were diagnosed with an STI.

The most common infection in the area was chlamydia with 1,693 cases found in 2020. A further 333 gonorrhoea cases were diagnosed, as well as two of syphilis, 41 of genital herpes and 97 of genital warts.

Dr John McSorley, president of BASHH, said the national drop in diagnoses highlighted the “stark and concerning” impact Covid-19 has had on sexual health services.

He added: “Whilst a drop in the number of new infections appears positive, it is important to remember that England entered the Covid pandemic with the highest rates of some STIs since the Second World War.

“This data therefore likely represents the tip of the iceberg.

“STIs haven't gone away, chains of infections haven't been broken.”