A plume of warm air from the continent is set to reach England and make today the hottest day of the year so far.

The South-East of England is anticipated to enjoy even more warm weather than Sheffield and South Yorkshire today, with parts of the country reaching highs of 26C and 27C.

Tuesday could be the hottest day of 2022 so far, with temperatures expected to reach 23C.

Despite Tuesday predicted to be “dry and very warm in sunny spells” by the Met Office, if it does become the hottest day of the year so far, that is expected to change soon with a spate of heatwaves expected to hit Sheffield and the UK this summer as temperatures continue to rise.