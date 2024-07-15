Adopt a dog Sheffield: Cute abandoned pup named Piglet in need of her forever home
The abandoned puppy has been taken in by Helping Yorkshire Poundies and after an online competition to find the perfect name for her, Piglet was chosen from hundreds of entries.
In a Facebook post, the animal charity said: “Your name suggestions for her were amazing and we’ve made a note of them all for future little ones.
“Little Piglet has had a busy week settling in, visiting the vet and getting to know us.
“It turns out she’s very much a puppy - only around eight months old, if that. She’s still very puppy like - she’s all wiggles and bounce. She has clearly had no input or training by whoever abandoned her but she’s a blank canvas ready and waiting to be shown the way.
“Piglet seems to prefer calmer dogs her own size or smaller. She can bark when on a lead at dogs and will need some more careful socialisation and training and is probably best being the only dog, or with a small calm neutered male.”
To find out more about Piglet, visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website or Facebook page.
