Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the latest arrivals at a rescue centre in Rotherham is this cute little pup named Piglet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The abandoned puppy has been taken in by Helping Yorkshire Poundies and after an online competition to find the perfect name for her, Piglet was chosen from hundreds of entries.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies

In a Facebook post, the animal charity said: “Your name suggestions for her were amazing and we’ve made a note of them all for future little ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Little Piglet has had a busy week settling in, visiting the vet and getting to know us.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies

“It turns out she’s very much a puppy - only around eight months old, if that. She’s still very puppy like - she’s all wiggles and bounce. She has clearly had no input or training by whoever abandoned her but she’s a blank canvas ready and waiting to be shown the way.

“Piglet seems to prefer calmer dogs her own size or smaller. She can bark when on a lead at dogs and will need some more careful socialisation and training and is probably best being the only dog, or with a small calm neutered male.”

To find out more about Piglet, visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website or Facebook page.