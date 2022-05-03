Rotherham GP surgery to be extended

Planning documents state that Greasbrough Medical Centre on Munsbrough Rise was built in 1978 and extended in 1998.

The approved scheme will see the building refurbished, and four additional clinical rooms provided along with new utility rooms and 10 more car parking spaces.

The medical centre will be extended to provide nine clinical rooms from the existing six, as well as two new utility rooms and a meeting room.

A design and access statement submitted by JTP Architects as part of the application states: “Several existing clinical room sizes are undersized for contemporary primary healthcare provision and do not enable effective use of new technology.

“There is no treatment room or utility provision within the existing premises.

“The new development addresses these issues.”

Greasbrough Medical Centre currently supports 3,635 patients, and the statement adds that The Bassingthorpe Farm Housing development is expected to add 6,000 patients overall by 2040 to the Rotherham Central North Primary Care Network (PCN).

It adds: “The Greasbrough Medical Centre proposed extension and refurbishment is part of the overall strategy within the PCN to accommodate new patients from this proposed development.

“The existing premises at Broom Lane Medical Centre have recently received planning permission and can accommodate some of these additional patients.

“As the Greenside Medical centre is working at full capacity, the proposed development will ensure that some of their services can be transferred to the new Greasbrough Medical Centre, where required.”