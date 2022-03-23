Air ambulance called to Tinsley Green, Sheffield – with residents reporting child injured on road

Pictures show the aircraft after it landed on Tinsley Green, close to Bawtry Road, TInsley, this afternoon. They also show police cars with flashing blue lights at the junction with Newburn Drive.

The incident is understood to have happened near the Tinsley One Stop. shortly before 4pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed on Tinsley Green, Sheffield, after what residents say was a serious incident on Bawtry Road, Tinsley

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed, who lives nearby, said residents had said that a young child had been knocked over, adding several police cars had been called the the scene.

He said a few years ago a woman with a pram had been injured nearby.

"It may be something needs doing about the road, but that is for another day,” he said. “The main thing at the moment is the health of the child who was hurt, and my thoughts are with them.”

Eyewitnesses also report seeing the air ambulance land near Sheffield Children’s Hospital this afternoon, just after 4pm.

Police on Bawtry Road, TInsle, where it is reported someone was injured in a collision with a car