Air ambulance called to Tinsley Green, Sheffield – with residents reporting child injured on road

The air ambulance has been called to Sheffield this afternoon – with reports that a child was injured in an incident on the road.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 6:17 pm

Pictures show the aircraft after it landed on Tinsley Green, close to Bawtry Road, TInsley, this afternoon. They also show police cars with flashing blue lights at the junction with Newburn Drive.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield roads: 20 road safety schemes could progress this year to combat traff...

The incident is understood to have happened near the Tinsley One Stop. shortly before 4pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed on Tinsley Green, Sheffield, after what residents say was a serious incident on Bawtry Road, Tinsley

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed, who lives nearby, said residents had said that a young child had been knocked over, adding several police cars had been called the the scene.

He said a few years ago a woman with a pram had been injured nearby.

"It may be something needs doing about the road, but that is for another day,” he said. “The main thing at the moment is the health of the child who was hurt, and my thoughts are with them.”

Eyewitnesses also report seeing the air ambulance land near Sheffield Children’s Hospital this afternoon, just after 4pm.

Police on Bawtry Road, TInsle, where it is reported someone was injured in a collision with a car

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.

NEWS: Road safety to be prioritised in South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner plan

NEWS: Schools to take part in road safety campaign as Sheffield records 170 children road casualties each year

Air ambulanceSheffield