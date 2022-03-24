Emergency services were called to Bawtry Road, Tinsley, at 3.30pm yesterday, after reports a child was involved in a collision with a van, near the Tinsley One Stop.

Pictures show the air ambulance after it landed on Tinsley Green, close to Bawtry Road, and police cars at the junction with Newburn Drive.

An eight year old boy was injured in an incident that led to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance being called out to Bawtry Road, Tinsley, Sheffield, say police.

More details of the incident have been revealed today.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 23) following reports of a collision on Bawtry Road, Tinsley.

“On arrival officers discovered a van and a pedestrian had been in collision.

“The pedestrian, an eight-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

A spokesman for Yorkshire Amulance Service confirmed they were also sent to scene, called out shortly before the police

The service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 3.22pm on Wednesday afternoon to reports of a van in collision with a child at the junction of Bawtry Road and Tinsley Road. An ambulance, critical care paramedic and the air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.”

Sheffield Coun Shaffaq Mohammed, who lives nearby, said a few years ago a woman with a pram had been injured nearby in a previous incident on the same stretch of road, which is close to a park.