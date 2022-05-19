Prince Philip's name added to Sheffield Meadowhall Heart of Steel to honour BHF royal patron

The Duke of Edinburgh’s name has been engraved on the 2.4-metre monument located in Meadowhall shopping centre on 13th May 2022 as part of a collection of tributes to honour his contributions to the charity.

Prince Philip served as the charity’s royal patron since it was founded in 1961 and held this role until he died in April 2021, aged 99.

The charity said that the Duke was a passionate supporter of BHF activities.

A moving moment for Jo Boyhan, left, as she sees the names of her father and half-brother on the Heart of Steel sculpture at Meadowhall, Sheffield. Jo and chief executive of the British Heart Foundation Dr Charmaine Griffiths both attended the unveiling of royal patron Prince Philip's name on the sculpture

BHF chief executive Dr Charmaine Griffiths, who attended the unveiling of the engraving, said: “The Duke of Edinburgh was a lifelong servant to countless charities and good causes, and it’s been touching to hear the richly deserved tributes to his work and a privilege to attend the Service of Thanksgiving.”

“As our patron, we will be forever grateful for the unique contribution he made to the British Heart Foundation by supporting fundraising events and advocating for our lifesaving heart research.

“Many of our colleagues and volunteers have fond memories of meeting the Duke and he will always be an important part of our lifesaving history.”

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, added: “It’s been an honour to host the Heart of Steel at Meadowhall for the past four years and this tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, in recognition of his dedicated support to the British Heart Foundation, makes the monument even more special.”

The name of the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip has been added to the Heart of Steel sculpture at Meadowhall, Sheffield. The Duke was the royal patron of the British Heart Foundation from 1961

The Heart of Steel is an iconic sculpture that will eventually be included inside a 32-metre Steel Man, a future landmark which will overlook Sheffield.

The Heart of Steel recently raised a milestone £1.5 million for the BHF’s life saving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

Jo Boyhan’s engraving sits alongside the names of her father, Terence Tasker, and half-brother, Tony Tasker, who both died from heart and circulatory conditions.

Meadowhall centre director Darren Pearce and Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive of the British Heart Foundation, at the unveiling of an engraving of the Duke of Edinburgh's name on the Heart of Steel sculpture at Meadowhall, Sheffield. It honours his support as the charity's royal patron

Following Tony’s sudden death at the age of 31, Jo and her family were invited for genetic testing to screen for any faulty genes that could cause potentially fatal heart conditions.

That revealed Jo had Brugada Syndrome, a rare heart condition that affects the electrical messages which control the heart rate due to a chemical imbalance. It can be dangerous if it is not managed properly.

Jo said: “Thankfully, my sons and daughter are all clear, as our family has had to deal with the suffering that heart and circulatory diseases can cause. My dad and half-brother were both wonderful men; we all miss them so much.

“Seeing my family members’ names engraved alongside his on the Heart of Steel is precious. The Heart of Steel is a beautiful way to celebrate a loved one’s life and helps their memory and legacy live on.

“It is fantastic to hear that the Heart of Steel has raised an incredible £1.5 million for the British Heart Foundation’s research.

“My family hope this will help lead medical breakthroughs that will prevent other families from going through the heartbreak we have endured.”