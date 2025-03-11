NHS Trust refurbishing ward to offer more therapeutic space to mental health service users

Sheffield's NHS mental health services are refurbishing Maple ward at the Longley Centre to create a space which is more therapeutic for service users and better supports NHS staff to provide the best care they can.

Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust's work, which began in January, will remove fixed ligature anchor points, provide accessible bedroom and de-escalation facilities, and create a safe and therapeutic garden courtyard.

Here’s the full list of facilities it will be creating or upgrading with this renovation:

17 ensuite bedrooms

One compliant accessible bedroom

Newly landscaped garden courtyard

Quiet space

De-escalation space

Dining room

Staff rest area

Lounge

Clinic room

Dispensary

Removed fixed ligature anchor points throughout the site

Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust's gardening team outside the Longley Centre

The plants which were previously in the Maple ward garden have been lovingly transported and replanted at the front of the Longley Centre by the Trust'sr gardening team.

Adele Sabin, head of the therapeutic environments programme which is behind this refurbishment, said: "We are doing this work to put the comfort and safety of our service users at the forefront, removing ligature anchor points and creating high quality environments for care.

"I'm really excited to see our plans for the site come to fruition and I am very proud of everything our team has done to get us to this stage of making our plans a reality."

As with any project of this scale it is difficult to predict an exact timeline, however we are hoping that the renovation will be complete and that we can reopen Maple ward in late autumn this year.

Lee Powell, managing director of Henry Boot Construction, said: "We’re very proud to be delivering the refurbishment of this important mental health facility in Sheffield.

"This project is obviously much more than just bricks and mortar – it’s about creating a safe, calming, and supportive space for those experiencing urgent mental health needs. The refurbished ward will also be complemented by a new garden courtyard, creating another open-air retreat for self-reflection and relaxation.

"Well-designed healthcare environments are extremely important for our community, and we’re committed to ensuring the space meets the highest standards for both patients and staff.

"It’s a privilege to contribute to such an impactful project that will make a real difference in people’s lives."