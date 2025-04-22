New sexual health van hits the road in Sheffield to boost STI testing access

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new mobile sexual health van is being rolled out across Sheffield in a bid to make STI testing more accessible for communities across the city.

The initiative, launched by Sexual Health Sheffield and funded by Sheffield City Council, will bring free and confidential testing directly to residents.

It aims to improve sexual health outcomes citywide, including for vulnerable and marginalised groups.

The official launch event will take place on Thursday, May 1 from 9am to 11am at St Mary’s Conference Centre on Bramall Lane, where members of the public can see the van and learn more about the service.

From next week, the fully equipped mobile unit will be operating Monday to Friday, offering routine testing for a range of common sexually transmitted infections including chlamydia, gonorrhoea, HIV and syphilis.

Staff on board will also provide non-judgemental advice, including information on prevention and signposting to other sexual health services in Sheffield.

Shana Jae Newman, Operational Manager for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Nearly one million people are estimated to be infected daily with a curable sexually transmitted infection, so we are delighted to be launching this new health van for the benefit of people across the city.

“By taking the clinical outreach van out to communities across Sheffield, we will meet people where their needs are whilst also expanding access to care.”

The service will be updated daily on the Sexual Health Sheffield website and via the team’s Facebook, Instagram and X social media channels, helping people find out where the van will be stationed each day.

Untreated STIs can lead to serious health issues including infertility, pelvic inflammatory disease, some cancers and complications during pregnancy such as miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy.

Further information on accessing sexual health services in Sheffield is available on the Sheffield Sexual Health website.

