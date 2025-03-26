Sheffield Teaching Hospitals celebrates three major research appointments

NIHR Senior Investigators are among the most prominent and prestigious researchers appointed by the NIHR, the Government’s main funder of health and care research.

Professor Dilly Anumba (Obstetrics/Gynaecology, Jessop Wing), Professor Arshad Majid (Neurology, Royal Hallamshire Hospital), and Professor Zoe Marshman (Dental Public Health, Charles Clifford Dental Services) were named in a prestigious honours list of 39 exceptional research leaders newly appointed to the role.

The three leaders were chosen for the quality and volume of their research, its relevance to patients and the public, and its impact on improvements in healthcare and public health.

They will also become members of the NIHR Academy, where they will play a crucial role in mentoring the next generation of researchers and fostering a culture of collaboration that promotes patient and public involvement.

Professor Dilly Anumba - Honorary Consultant Obstetrician/Gynaecologist, Subspecialist in Maternal and Fetal Medicine at the Jessop Wing.

Professor Anumba’s research explores the physiology of pregnancy and birth, with particular focus on devices for predicting premature birth, and the immunological mechanisms of diseases like preeclampsia and fetal disease. His research has led to the development of innovative technologies for screening and management of preterm birth which affects over 15 million babies annually, and is the leading cause of under-five deaths, particularly in low and middle-income countries. He serves as a co-lead of Tommy’s National Centre for Maternity Improvement, using an innovative decision support tool to minimise variation in maternity care and lower the rates of preterm birth and placental function disorders, such as preeclampsia and stillbirth. He is also a key researcher in the REFRAME partnership collaboration, which is part of the newly established NIHR National Consortium to address maternity disparities in the UK.

His research in the UK has significantly influenced global health, delivering scalable community-level interventions to mitigate preterm birth, including improvements in adolescent health and birth outcomes, in low- and middle-income countries.

Professor Anumba said: “I am thrilled to have been appointed an NIHR Senior Investigator in recognition of my contribution to research leadership and to developing the next generation of researchers. Working with NIHR and global academics, this recognition spurs me to redouble my transformative research efforts to improve the lives of families and communities.”

Professor Arshad Majid - Consultant Neurologist at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Professor Majid has been pioneering a pipeline of novel, exciting therapies such as gene therapies targeting the genetic causes of stroke and new treatments designed to minimise brain damage when a stroke occurs. For stroke survivors with disabilities, he is also leading on testing innovative interventions like vagus nerve stimulation to enhance recovery and reduce disability for stroke survivors. Through these collective efforts, the Sheffield team hope to bring renewed hope and transformative care to patients and families affected by stroke.

Professor Majid said: “I am deeply honoured to be named an NIHR Senior Investigator. This prestigious award will enable me to forge new collaborations, strengthen existing partnerships, mentor emerging talent, and extend our commitment to patient and public involvement across all of our projects. I look forward to continuing to support NIHR’s vision by driving tangible, positive change for the benefit of patients.”

Professor Zoe Marshman - Honorary Consultant in Dental Public Health at Charles Clifford Dental Services.

Professor Marshman is recognised globally for bringing child centred approaches to dental research. She pioneered an innovative range of methodologies with children, most specifically participatory methods. She has given children an active voice in relation to their oral health and has been acknowledged internationally with active national and international collaborations with researchers in the UK and worldwide.

Her work has informed national policy through evidencing how supervised toothbrushing programmes can be better implemented with £11 million of additional funding announced in March 2025 to prevent tooth decay and reduce health inequalities for children living in the poorest areas of England. She led the development of a national atlas investigating variation in head and neck cancer rates and is co-lead for the newly announced NIHR incubator for oral health research to inform policy.

In addition, she led the team creating the first self-help guide for young people and their parents to help reduce fears of the dentist which has been adopted across the UK and used in 12 other countries.

Zoe Marshman said: “I am so pleased and honoured to join the College of Senior Investigators. I am very grateful for the support from my colleagues and mentors to reach this stage in my career. I look forward to championing excellent research, informing policy and supporting others to improve oral health outcomes.”

Dr Nick Lyons, Chief Medical Officer (Research and Development) for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“Sheffield has a proud track record of contributing to research and innovation across different health conditions to advance treatments but also to contribute to the prevention of ill health and so these appointments are welcomed and well deserved by the individuals and their teams. It enables us to continue to drive forward our research efforts with a focus on patient and public engagement as well as inspiring and nurturing the next generation of researchers.”

NIHR Senior Investigators receive an award of £20,000 per year for four years to fund activities that support their research.

Full details of this year's NIHR Senior Investigator and Senior Investigator appointments are available here: Senior Investigators Cohort 18 | NIHR.

