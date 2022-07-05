A hangover-busting pill that leaves drinkers feeling fresh after a heavy night out has today gone on sale in the UK.

Myrkl hangover pills are said to leave drinkers feeling fresh by accelerating the breakdown of alcohol in the gut before it reaches the liver.

Two pills should be taken at least an hour before alcohol consumption for maximum effect and will continue to break down alcohol in the body for up to 12 hours, according to scientists.

Research conducted by the manufacturer along with Swedish pharmaceutical firm De Faire Medical and the Pfützner Science & Health Institute found that taking the tablets reduced alcohol concentration in the blood by half within 30 minutes of having a drink, rising to 70 per cent after an hour.

The hangover pill may break down alcohol in the gut before it reaches the liver — but it doesn't stop you from getting drunk.

Håkan Magnusson, CEO at Myrkl, said the supplement was a “game changing product” but stressed it would aid “moderate drinkers” rather than those looking to get drunk.

Marking the first time in history that a consumer product is demonstrated to effectively and rapidly break down alcohol, we are very excited to be launching this ground-breaking product in the UK and in most European markets.”

Where can I buy Myrkl?

It will not be available in pharmacies but can be bought online on the Myrkl website.

The pill is available on the company's website from today – and it won't be sold in stores in the UK.

The supplement, which also claims to boost energy and immunity, costs £30 for a packet of 30 which will last 15 sessions.