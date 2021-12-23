Stark figures reveal number of people in Sheffield who died last year due to alcohol consumption

Nuno Albuquerque, head of the UKAT services in the UK.

The Public Health England statistics show that in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic and multiple lockdowns, 242 people died from alcohol-related conditions.

At the same time, Public Health England has also revealed the number of alcohol-related hospital admissions for the same period of time, with more than 8,500 individuals admitted for substance abuse and searching for support.

UKAT, the UK’s Addiction Treatment Group, says that hospitals across England were hit with over 900,000 alcohol-related admissions, overtaking the all time record of 841,761 from 2016. Though UKAT has eight residential rehabilitation facilities across the country, they have treated more people for alcohol addiction in 2021 than any other year.

Head of the group, Nuno Albuquerque, said: “2021 has seen record-breaking admissions for alcohol addiction treatment. We believe this is a direct fall-out from the Covid-19 pandemic where unfortunately more people than ever turned to alcohol as a coping strategy, and for some, this developed into addiction.

“December is a difficult month for a lot of people, regardless of the on-going Covid crisis. We’re urging people to try to avoid using alcohol as a way to mask their emotions. Please remember that although it is a legal substance, it is very dangerous and can have a real impact on your mental health.”

Sheffield Health and Social Care (SHSC) provides alcohol support services on behalf of the Drug and Alcohol Co-Ordination Team offering packages of care to help in reducing or stopping drinking alcohol.