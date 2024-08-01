Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield woman who developed a rare cancer from breast implants following a double mastectomy has won a five-figure payout.

Susan Axelby, aged 66, was paid the settlement by Allergan Ltd after her “nightmare” diagnosis with cancer linked to their now defunct products.

She originally underwent a double mastectomy in 1999 due to her fears about the high risk of breast cancer in her family.

Following the invasive surgery, she was provided with Allergan breast implants.

However, Susan experienced multiple issues with them over the years - later noticing significant swelling and pain around her right implant.

Susan Axelby, from Sheffield | Leigh Day / SWNS

In 2018, she was diagnosed with Breast Implant-Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL).

The condition is a rare but potentially fatal form of non-Hodgkinson’s lymphoma, which has been linked specifically to Allergan breast implants.

During the same year as her diagnosis, the products were suspended from the worldwide market, and following a recall in 2019, they are no longer used in the UK.

She said: “My diagnosis with BIA-ALCL was a nightmare. The impact on my life has been very significant.

"I wanted to take legal action against Allergan to ensure that there was some form of accountability.

“It has been seen to be the view of experts that some of these implants cause cancer. It is crucial that other women are made aware of this and that Allergan Ltd provide compensation so that they can take relevant steps to address their position."

Susan settled her claim with Allergan in November 2023, with no admission of liability.

International group claims department partner Sarah Moore, from the law firm Leigh Day who represented Susan, said: “Women with Allergan breast implants remain at risk of developing BIA-ALCL.

“This risk is reportedly low, however, we continue to be concerned about the obstacles women face, particularly in the private sector, in obtaining a BIA-ALCL diagnosis.

“As with any cancer, early diagnosis can be key to improved survival and outcomes.”

Allergan's parent company, AbbVie, has been contacted for comment.