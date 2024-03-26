Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman born with a rare condition which means she only has "one breast" turned down a free NHS boob job and is now a model.

Rebecca Butcher, aged 26, was offered the chance to have a breast implant when she was just 16 - so both her breasts could be the same size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She turned down the surgery and instead choses to celebrate her difference.

Her right breast is a DD size cup, while her left is an A cup.

Her condition – Poland syndrome - is a birth defect which causes an underdeveloped chest muscle on one side of the body and affects around one in 20,000 people.

Rebecca was officially diagnosed with it aged 20 after she had an ultrasound scan to look at her chest muscle but had been convinced of her condition since she was 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca, from Barnsley, said: "I just didn’t feel like I needed a boob job and have no regrets.

Rebecca Butcher, who has Poland Syndrome. It is a birth defect which causes an underdeveloped chest muscle on one side of the body, and affects around 1 in 20,000 people.

"I’m happy doing my modelling and advocacy work and helping other women to feel good about themselves.

"Lots of women have complications with it, I just didn’t want to take the risk and some implants aren’t forever."

While she was going through puberty, Rebecca noticed that everyone around her was developing an even chest - while she was only developing one boob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I asked my doctor for help but they told me that my chest was 'normal' and 'would grow eventually' - like how some girls get their periods later than others."

Rebecca Butcher is a model and advocate for PIP UK.

Rebecca kept going back and forth to the doctors but was says she was continually told the same thing – that her breasts would even out and grow.

It was only when she did a deep dive on the internet that she came across Poland syndrome - which she then suggested to doctors could be the cause.

She was offered the choice of having a boob job on the smaller breast – an A cup - or having her larger breast – a DD cup - reduced in size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca said: "I know most girls would jump at the chance of a free boob job but I didn’t want to change myself - I just wanted to know why my chest was deformed.

Rebecca Butcher works full time doing glamorous modelling shoots, including a recent campaign for Dove.

"For years I felt lost, alone and confused but now that I knew what Poland syndrome was, it was like I finally had an instruction manual for myself.

"I could understand why I am the way that I am."

Rebecca now works full time doing glamorous modelling shoots - including a recent one for Dove - alongside her advocacy work.

She is also an ambassador for PIP UK, a charity which supports people with the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There work has help set up a clinic for Poland syndrome which opens four days a year at Birmingham Children’s Hospital – but they are hoping to get more funding for a full-time clinic.

Rebecca has been sexualised while discussing her condition online.

The condition is more prevalent in men with TV presenter Jeremy Beadle and F1 driver Fernando Alonso both suffering from it.

Rebecca says she has been heavily sexualised by men when discussing her condition online.

"I usually just block and ignore them," she said.

"It doesn't bother me too much because it's happened that many times now that I've just got used to it.

Read More Sheffield charity joins celebration to launch new Period Equality and Menopause Charter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But, obviously, as women we shouldn't have to get used to it."

In March she did a catwalk fashion show alongside other women who have Poland syndrome for PIP UK charity.