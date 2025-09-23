Convenience store’s plan to extend opening hours on busy Sheffield road draws opposition

A convenience store’s proposal to extend its opening hours on a busy Sheffield road has sparked opposition from local residents and councillors.

The current licence holders of 418 Store on Ecclesall Road have submitted an application to the Licensing Service to extend the store’s operating hours beyond the current schedule of 9am to 11pm daily.

Under the proposed changes, the store would remain open from 9am to 3am between Sunday and Thursday, and from 9am to 5am on Fridays and Saturdays.

However, the application has been referred to Sheffield Council’s licensing sub-committee following a number of formal objections.

Eight neighbours, two councillors, and Sheffield Public Health have submitted objections to the proposed changes.

In a document uploaded ahead of the hearing, a representative from Sheffield Public Health said they opposed the extension of alcohol off-sales hours, citing concerns over the Licensing Act objectives related to “public safety” and the “prevention of crime and disorder”.

A letter submitted to the committee states: “SY Police data shows the area along Ecclesall Road, but particularly the 200m area around the store in question is one of several hot spots in the city for violence and sexual offences.

“In the last 12 months there have been approximately 43 reports to the Police of violence and sexual offences within the 200m radius of the store. In addition, there have been approximately 16 reports of anti-social behaviour in the same small area.

“Evidence shows strong associations between consumption of alcohol by perpetrator and/or victim in sexual assault cases. The association between alcohol consumption and violence is also well established particularly late night violence between the hours of 10pm and 6am.”

Cllr Brian Holmshaw has also written to the committee to object, stating that the new licence would undermine three key licensing objectives:

The Prevention of Crime and Disorder

Public Safety

The Prevention of Public Nuisance

Councillor Angela Argenzio, leader of the Green Party in Sheffield, added that local residents are already having to deal with “ASB, loud patrons, taxi’s engines whilst waiting, loud taxi doors.”

Neighbours have echoed these concerns, citing fears over increased crime, anti-social behaviour, and general disorder.

The hearing is scheduled for 10am on September 30 at Sheffield Town Hall.