Police have warned of potential ‘tragic’ consequences after children were seen mindlessly throwing rocks at passing traffic from a bridge in Sheffield.

By Robert Cumber
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 6:24 am

Officers revealed how they had been called to the footbridge on Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, on Tuesday, August 24, following reports of missiles being hurled.

“We're sure we don't need to tell you how dangerous this is. We've been lucky so far but the results next time could be tragic,” they said.

They urged parents to speak to their children about the dangers.

Police were called to reports of children throwing rocks at passing traffic from this footbridge on Park Grange Road in Sheffield

